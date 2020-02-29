How to Enjoy Nature in the Mother City

The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that aims to protect and preserve the nature reserves in the city’s municipal boundaries. The City manages 23 nature reserves that fall under the National Environmental Management Protected Areas Act (NEMPAA). These reserves boast the beauty and diversity of the Cape Floristic Region, one of six in the world. the proposed by-law will ensure that the City fulfills its obligations under NEMPAA and that they continue to be used by citizens and tourists in a sustainable manner. Once this by-law is approved, the City could enforce regulations relating to nature reserves through the municipal court system and the issuing of compliance notices.

SOURCE: GETAWAY