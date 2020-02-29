Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How to Enjoy Nature in the Mother City

4 mins ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that aims to protect and preserve the nature reserves in the city’s municipal boundaries. The City manages 23 nature reserves that fall under the National Environmental Management Protected Areas Act (NEMPAA). These reserves boast the beauty and diversity of the Cape Floristic Region, one of six in the world. the proposed by-law will ensure that the City fulfills its obligations under NEMPAA and that they continue to be used by citizens and tourists in a sustainable manner. Once this by-law is approved, the City could enforce regulations relating to nature reserves through the municipal court system and the issuing of compliance notices.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

More Stories

1 min read

Algeria Boasts Many Ideal Destinations

5 mins ago
1 min read

Why Senegal Should be on Your 2020 Travel Goals

7 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania Cements its Status as One of the World’s Best Tourism Destinations

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Perfect Spot to Mix Business and Pleasure at the Revamped Kruger Gate

9 mins ago
1 min read

Infinity Exhibition Celebrates West African Design Talent Kossi Aguessy

11 mins ago
1 min read

The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month

13 mins ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Lewis Sinks Leicester To Boost Norwich Survival Bid

3 mins ago
1 min read

How to Enjoy Nature in the Mother City

4 mins ago
2 min read

WADA Cancels Symposium Over Coronavirus Concerns

5 mins ago
1 min read

Algeria Boasts Many Ideal Destinations

5 mins ago