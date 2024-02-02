How to Curb Harmful Rhetoric in Central Africa

Communication ministers from the Economic Community of Central African States, ECCAS, are meeting in Bangui, Central African Republic, this week to map out ways to stop the spread of hate speech. Officials from central African states say some influential politicians, business moguls and community leaders are using radio, television and social media to propagate information that has fueled regional crises, resulting in the displacement of millions of people. Felix Moloua, prime minister of the Central African Republic, said leaders of the 11-member ECCAS expect communication ministers at the meeting in Bangui to propose lasting solutions to xenophobic statements that are propagated on media outlets. Moloua said humanitarian crises are spiraling in ECCAS states because of widespread hate speech.



SOURCE: VOA