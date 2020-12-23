How To Celebrate And Keep Safe Socially This 2020 Festive Season

Share with your network!

If there’s one thing 2020 has taught us all, it’s the ability to stay away from our loved ones for the sake of everyone’s health when a global crisis hits. This year has seen people across the world come up with myriad creative ways to stay in touch with their friends and family – even if it’s not in person. Weddings, funerals and birthdays took on whole new forms, and some of these new traditions could be with us for the foreseeable future at least.

With the holiday season upon us, and the incidence of COVID-19 cases resurging, it’s critical that we all make safety our top priority, however we choose to celebrate. Whether you are home alone and isolating, or locking down with your loved ones, here are three ways to make the most of this holiday season:

DIY for a good cause

It’s the ideal time of year to address all those DIY jobs around the house you haven’t managed to get to this year. And with the added pressure of staying home as we grapple with the second wave of COVID-19, there’s really no excuse to ignore that broken kitchen cupboard door any longer. In addition to attending to those small snags around the house, it’s also a fun time to build something new.

Perhaps plan a joint project you can complete with your loved ones, while also giving back to those in need? By swiping your MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet card when you shop at one of their partners, including Builders and Woolworths, you’re giving back to a cause of your choice – at no cost to you. Loot.co.za, also a MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet partner, offers a wide range of drills, jigsaws, sanders and the like. So stock up and impress your loved ones with the DIY skills they didn’t know you had.

Not a supporter yet? To sign up for MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, visit myschool.co.za or download the app, and join other supporters who have helped to raise R72 million for South Africans most in need so far this year.

Enjoy your holiday from your living room

Who would’ve thought that, during lockdown, you could still enjoy cocktail hour “at” a local jazz club, join a mind and body class with an Olympian, or experience some sound bath meditation with a Singapore DJ? With Airbnb’s Online Experiences, it’s possible to explore the world from the comfort of home, while also giving Experience hosts a way of continuing to earn an income during these tough economic times.

From livingrooms in New York, to kitchens in Italy, to the shores of Cape Town, there is something for everyone to enjoy. These Airbnb Experiences also make for fun gifts, and could be the answer to what to get for that person in your life who seems to already have everything.

Cook up a feast with your loved ones!

You don’t have to leave home to experience an amazing meal, so why not use this time of social distancing to cook up that Christmas dinner or holiday meal you’ve always wanted to try, but never had the time for? Food delivery services like Yebo Fresh are there to help keep you safe during this holiday season, and have made it even easier to prepare for this time by putting together Festive Combos, starting at R199. Cooking has always been a great way to spend quality time with family and other loved ones, and even if you can’t be physically together at this time, why not match your ingredients, then have a Zoom cook off, for example?

Have your favourite items delivered to you, then impress your friends and family (via pictures of course!) with your creation.

