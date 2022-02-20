How These 5 African Models Plan to Make 2022 Their Runway   

The explosion of interest in African fashion has also catapulted a number of African fashion models into the industry’s forefront. Teaming up with some of the world’s most esteemed brands, these ladies are changing the look of the runway and inspiring designers, as well as future prowlers of the catwalk. Mayowa Nicholas is having the time of her career. The Beth Model star became one of the fashion industry’s most sought-after names when she walked shows for Balmain, Balenciaga and Calvin Klein in the first year of her career and within 6 years, she had become a Victoria Secret star. It didn’t take long for Nigeria’s Tobi Momoh to soar – after winning the 2017 Elite Model Look, she rose to the spotlight, landed campaigns for several brands, including Leonard Paris, and began walking in a number of shows. In only 2 years, South Sudanese model Adhel Bol has achieved so much. After walking the Balenciaga runway in 2020, she was enlisted for Alexander McQueen, Marni and Valentino shows, and starred in Louis Vuitton photo shoots and campaigns for Net-A-Porter. The first thing one notices about Myriam Pouloh is her fierceness – that focused yet energetic look when she slays the runway. And finally, Kenya’s Caren Jepkemei has become a firm favorite among fashion editors and designer houses alike, having walked almost every notable show in 2021, from Balmain to Valentino and Alberta Ferretti, and landing a Vogue Italia cover.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

