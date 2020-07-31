iAfrica

How the Internet Gives Africans Access to Healthcare Services and Products

3 mins ago 1 min read

Wellvis is a digital health solutions company founded by young Africans — Wale Adeosun, Ayomide Owoyemi, Segun Mustafa and Moshood Abdullateef — who wanted to streamline interactions between healthcare workers and patients. Hailing from Nigeria, the team realised how difficult it can be to receive or provide health services due to a myriad of challenges. This gave birth to an online tool that mimics a visit to the doctor. As COVID-19 spread across the world and in their home country, Wellvis bridged the gap of raising awareness by providing a practical guide of how the disease is contracted and spread and what to do in the event of infection; alleviating pressure on government hotlines. The Wellvis “COVID-19 Triage Tool” helps users perform a risk self-assessment and has been used more than 750, 000 times in the month of June. The tool has also been officially adopted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in the fight against COVID-19 in the country. Africa.com was introduced to Dr. Wale Adeosun and his team, when they entered the Brilliant African Innovations against COVID-19 competition, as part of the Crisis Management for African Business Leaders webinar series. Wellvis earned a joint second place position.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

