How the Fintech Story is being Told in the African Press

International and African media coverage of the continent is often accused of fuelling negative stereotypes, a trend characterised as “afro-pessimism”. But in the past decade, much of the media conversation has focused on business buzz and followed an “afro-optimism” or “Africa rising” script, as the headlines above depict. Others call for a more cautious and sceptical approach. Critics dispute claims that fintech produces significant progressive change. They also argue that fintech can be exploitative and predatory, and that it fuels inequality by further enriching the already wealthy.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION