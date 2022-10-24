How Staying in a Bush Camp Can Help the Future of Africa

While conservationists often complain that the growth in safari tourism is detrimental to the environment, Beks Ndlovu, the founder of African Bush Camps, is spearheading a new initiative to transform tourism into an agent of positive change for Africans and their wildlife. As founder of Africa Change Makers, he has formed a collective of African tour operators committed to pooling their resources and efforts to promote sustainability and create economic opportunity for communities. Africa Change Makers (ACM) has one goal, to safeguard the future of the continent. African Bush Camps has worked with three other safari operators: Ultimate Safaris, Chilo Gorge Safari Lodge and Gondwana Private Game Reserve and are leading the way. We are all firm believers in the power of collaboration, and we share a deeply-felt concern for the continent, its people, and remaining wilderness areas.
SOURCE: FORBES
More Stories
This Inspiring Doc Has Ghana’s Youth Jumping to New Heights
Bamigboye, Nigeria’s Tour-de-Force Sculptor, Claims His Fame in the World
From Hot Tailors to Haunted Homes: Six of the Best African Films of 2022
How Chef and Cookbook Author Zoe Adjonyoh is Changing the Narrative Around West African Cuisine
This African Poolside Looks like Vivid Reanimations of Our Wildest Dreams
Which Part of Mauritius is Best to Stay In?
Zanzibar Island Named Africa’s Leading Beach Destination
London’s Finest, International Black-Owned Day Party is Coming to West Africa
An Immersive Exhibition Opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Afrobeat Legend Fela Kuti
The Horn of Africa’s Emerging Port Infrastructures and their Impact
The US Clarifies its Stance on Sanctions
Kenya is at High Risk of Debt Distress