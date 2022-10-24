How Staying in a Bush Camp Can Help the Future of Africa

While conservationists often complain that the growth in safari tourism is detrimental to the environment, Beks Ndlovu, the founder of African Bush Camps, is spearheading a new initiative to transform tourism into an agent of positive change for Africans and their wildlife. As founder of Africa Change Makers, he has formed a collective of African tour operators committed to pooling their resources and efforts to promote sustainability and create economic opportunity for communities. Africa Change Makers (ACM) has one goal, to safeguard the future of the continent. African Bush Camps has worked with three other safari operators: Ultimate Safaris, Chilo Gorge Safari Lodge and Gondwana Private Game Reserve and are leading the way. We are all firm believers in the power of collaboration, and we share a deeply-felt concern for the continent, its people, and remaining wilderness areas.

SOURCE: FORBES

