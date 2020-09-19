How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

A mixed race band in apartheid-era South Africa certainly had the odds stacked against it, but the Blue Notes managed to defy authority and reach the heights of their profession. Their attendance at 1964’s Antibes Jazz Festival proved to be a literal escape from their home country and the catalyst for a transformation of the European jazz scene.
SOURCE: BANDCAMP
More Stories
The Streets of Marrakesh are Awfully Quiet
Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria
US Airliner Announces More Trips on Africa Route
Nairobi Closes Camp Obstructing Famed Migration
Making a Fashion Statement in Congo
Michaelis Boyd’s Arijiju House Hybridizes European and Kenyan Architecture
This Free Digital Cookbook Celebrates the Food of the African Diaspora
These Women Are Breaking Boundaries in Nigeria’s Creative Spaces
This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa
Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold
The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism
The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa