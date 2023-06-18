How North African Food Became a Staple at the Table                                     

A new book, The North African Cookbook, represents 20 years of work by cook and author, Jeff Koehler, and is the largest compendium of Maghrebi cuisine ever written. Focusing on the dishes of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and western Libya, the book espouses former Tunisian president Habib Bourguiba’s definition of the Maghreb as the lands where people eat couscous.The North African Cookbook features several Tunsian seafood pasta recipes — a testament to the central role the coastline plays in the gastronomy of this most Mediterranean of Maghrebi countries — alongside makrouna arbi: a hot chicken, potatoes, and chickpeas dish that translate into “Arab pasta” as if to say, as Koehler writes, “it is Tunisia’s own and not an Italian import.”
More Stories
Senegal Offers a Plethora of Exhilarating Activities
Protea Hotels will be Launching Five New Signings in Some of Africa’s Greatest Gems
Planning an Overland Trip across West Africa
Many of Sudan’s Important Cultural Assets Destroyed, from Libraries to Mummies
Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival Adorns the Capital with Artworks Created by Global Artists
In May, African Startups Emerged from a Two-month Funding Hiatus
Understanding the Changing Economics of the African Countryside
Nigerian Governor Takes a Gamble with the Naira
African States are Looking for Fairer Deals on their Natural Resources
Sierra Leone is Officially the Fifth African Country to Grant Starlink an Operating Licence
The Continent’s Richest City is Falling Down
Swiss Bank Wants Its Past Dealings in Maputo to be Forgotten