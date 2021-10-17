iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

How Nigerian Streetwear Brand, Daltimore, is Rising to Celebrity Status

15 mins ago 1 min read

Over the span of just a few years, Nigerian streetwear brand, Daltimore, has changed with the times and positioned itself as one of the most influential brands in the fashion space. Sensing a Gen Z orientation toward Y2K fashion iconography, it created designs evocative of that era, which have attracted quite a star following. Streetwear has a stronghold on Nigerian youth culture, especially in Lagos. Bucket hats, crop tops, baguette bags, baggy jeans, mini skirts, and so on. Enter Daltimore, seizing the moment by signposting how these cultural pulses are intersecting. At first, the brand didn’t eschew streetwear’s disruptive tendencies when founded by its creative director David Omigie in 2015. The brand name is significant for David, to immortalize his late brother. Baltimore was his nickname back in high school.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

5 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Beautiful Lakes

8 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo Creates Haunting Sculptures of Slaves

10 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Iconic Architecture in 12 Buildings

12 mins ago
1 min read

Pan African Film Festival Begins in Burkina Faso

13 mins ago
1 min read

Khaby Lame is the Most Popular Man on TikTok

17 mins ago
1 min read

Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Tour Celebrates a New Pinnacle for Afropop

19 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Growing Electronic Scene

6 days ago
1 min read

The State of Plastic Pollution in Parts of Africa is Dramatic

6 days ago
1 min read

What’s Behind Accra’s Recent Crackdown on the Queer Community?

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

5 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets

7 mins ago