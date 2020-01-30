Thu. Jan 30th, 2020

How Much is Actually Invested into African Startups?

4 mins ago 1 min read

As African technology ecosystems have blossomed over the past decade, increased interest from investors has seen them snag millions of dollars in funding. Every year, annual funding reports offer insight into the state of play with regard to investment in the ecosystem but, in search of the same findings, these reports often reach different conclusions. So far, three reports focused on African startups have shown differing funding totals for last year. Partech Ventures, WeeTracker and Briter Bridges all report funding totals of over $1 billion.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

