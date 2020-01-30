As African technology ecosystems have blossomed over the past decade, increased interest from investors has seen them snag millions of dollars in funding. Every year, annual funding reports offer insight into the state of play with regard to investment in the ecosystem but, in search of the same findings, these reports often reach different conclusions. So far, three reports focused on African startups have shown differing funding totals for last year. Partech Ventures, WeeTracker and Briter Bridges all report funding totals of over $1 billion.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
Latest posts by Editor (see all)
- A Vision for a Small Village in Kenya - Jan 30, 2020
- MTN and Nigeria Makeup - Jan 30, 2020
- Kenyan Students Talk about What’s Happening on Campus - Jan 30, 2020
More Stories
How Much is Actually Invested into African Startups?
How Much is Actually Invested into African Startups?
How Much is Actually Invested into African Startups?
How Much is Actually Invested into African Startups?
How Much is Actually Invested into African Startups?
How Much is Actually Invested into African Startups?