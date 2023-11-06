How Madagascar Celebrates the Day of the Dead

In Madagascar, the Menna and other tribes in the hillside honour the dead through a celebration that happens every five to seven years. Also known as “the turning of the bone,” Famadihana is a time when the dead are exhumed for one day of celebration and reunion. It is a sacred ritual. Tribes consult with an astrologer to decide what day the celebration should take place. Once the tombs are open, the bodies are carefully removed for families to eat, dance, and commune with their loved ones. The remains are returned to their tombs before sunset.



