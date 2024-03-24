In recent years, African designers have been making a splash in Europe. Earning prestigious awards and attracting the attention of Western celebrities, several are rising into the ranks of the fashion elite and are paving the way for the next generation of African designers. Africa does have an increasing market for luxury clothes at it has a growing middle-class – though its designer brands are currently only accessible to a “small, wealthy percentage”, Unesco says.
How Luxury African Fashion Has Wowed Europe’s Catwalks
- AFRICA TOP 10
- 1 min read