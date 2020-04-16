Apr 16, 2020

How Lions at the Kruger National Park are Dealing with the Lockdown

Apr 16, 2020 1 min read

Sooner or later animals were going to notice that the humans had disappeared and in South Africa’s Kruger National Park lions have been taking advantage. Park ranger Richard Sowry was out on patrol on Wednesday when he snapped a pride sleeping on a road which would normally be busy with tourists. But Kruger, like other wildlife parks, has been shut since 25 March as part of the coronavirus lockdown. As a ranger in one of Africa’s largest game reserves, Mr Sowry performs an essential service and continues to work during the lockdown, checking on the wildlife and guarding against poachers. As he took photos with his mobile phone, the lions did not seem bothered, most of them apparently fast asleep.

