How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift

1 min ago 1 min read

While passenger air travel has plummeted during the pandemic, demand for air cargo has surged. With e-commerce up and trucks often unable to cross borders, air freight became a global lifeline transporting medical supplies and personal protective equipment, as well as all kinds of everyday products. According to the International Air Transport Association, in June this year African airlines increased freight volumes by 33.5% compared to the same period in 2019 — a bigger increase than anywhere else in the world. Allan Kilavuka, group managing director and CEO at Kenya Airways, says “ cargo is extremely important in our strategic framework because of the role it will play in the bigger Kenya Airways business endeavors. Why? Because first of all, we think this is a good revenue stream for us. Secondly, it diversifies our portfolio a little bit more, so it safeguards our business. Thirdly, it supports businesses within Africa, which is what we’re about. We’re about sustainable development within Africa. So we want to play our part in helping and supporting businesses to export their products.”

SOURCE: CNN

