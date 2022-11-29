How Good Oral Hygiene Fits Into Your Kid’s Everyday Confidence

Accepted, loved and proud are three feelings all parents want their children to feel. Interestingly, these three traits are synonymous with feelings of self-confidence in children.

People often say children are like a sponge, soaking up all the information around them. This is the opportune time to impart vital information and life lessons. The information and lessons will guide them to a happy, healthy, and successful life. Confidence is at the centre of it all. Hence, cultivating confidence in children at a young age is important for their overall growth and development.

Numerous studies indicate that more self-confident children often perform better in academics, sports and cultural activities. On the other hand, less confident children are often reluctant to try new things and do not perform as well as confident kids. For many people, confidence starts with the mouth – not only in how we speak but also, in how we smile.

Oral health has a direct link to self-esteem and confidence in kids especially. Good oral health can result in maintaining a beautiful smile and good breath. In the same vein, dental disorders such as yellow, crooked, and misaligned teeth can hurt your child’s self-confidence. Ensuring your child’s oral health is in tip-top shape can have a positive effect on their confidence.

Below are ways to ensure your child maintains good oral health to boost confidence levels.

Tip 1: Have a set dental hygiene routine

A good dental routine can consist of many simple elements. Make sure your children are:

Brushing their teeth at least twice a day for two minutes with a reputable toothpaste and a toothbrush that is not too hard.

Floss daily as this is the best way to get rid of food that may be stuck between your teeth.

This is a simple, yet effective dental routine suitable for both kids and adults. While the routine focuses mostly on teeth, gums are not to be forgotten.

Tip 2: Pay attention to fluoride levels in toothpaste

According to the Food Advisory Consumer Service, it is important to ensure that your kids are not brushing their teeth with toothpaste containing high fluoride levels. Fluoride can be beneficial at low concentrations but can also have a harmful effect if not moderated carefully. Dental fluorosis is a common harmful effect of fluoride and occurs during the early development of teeth. Dental fluorosis can result in the discolouring of teeth. Pay close attention to the fluoride concentration in your kids’ toothpaste. Consider buying toothpaste that is specifically designed for kids.

Tip 3: Keep a close eye on their diet

Make sure you’re limiting your children’s exposure to acidic foods and drinks as these negatively affect teeth. Acid makes tooth enamel wear away and this causes teeth discolouration and makes teeth more susceptible to sensitivity.

Tip 4: Regular dentist appointments are a must

Along with a consistent daily oral routine, paying attention to their gums and keeping a close eye on your kids’ diet, going for regular dental check-ups at your local dentist is very important. Dentists can detect symptoms of early disease and treat them accordingly before it leads to serious conditions. Dental check-ups should be done every six months, some dentists may schedule appointments more frequently like every three months. All parents want their children to have healthy, happy lives. Good dental hygiene is a great way to ensure your kids feel confident every day.

