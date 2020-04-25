Apr 25, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How Fashion Historian Teleica Kirkland is Transforming What We Know about Clothing from the African Diaspora

Apr 25, 2020 1 min read

The history of fashion tells a great deal about societies, charting economic and social change and the ways in which people choose to express themselves. Until recently, however, this history was almost entirely Euro-centric with virtually no mention of Africa. Recognizing a huge void, Teleica Kirkland thrust herself into becoming THE fashion historian for the African diaspora. Thanks to her efforts at establishing the Costume Institute of the African Diaspora, the world is now beginning to gain a new perspective on African fashion and identity.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

