How Fashion Historian Teleica Kirkland is Transforming What We Know about Clothing from the African Diaspora

Share with your network!

The history of fashion tells a great deal about societies, charting economic and social change and the ways in which people choose to express themselves. Until recently, however, this history was almost entirely Euro-centric with virtually no mention of Africa. Recognizing a huge void, Teleica Kirkland thrust herself into becoming THE fashion historian for the African diaspora. Thanks to her efforts at establishing the Costume Institute of the African Diaspora, the world is now beginning to gain a new perspective on African fashion and identity.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!