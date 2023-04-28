iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

How Energy has Shaped Sudan’s Violent Political Economy

16 seconds ago 1 min read

Much of the international news coverage has focused on the clashing ambitions of the two generals.  A forthcoming paper by a professor teaching at Columbia University in the Journal of Modern African Studies details the strategic calculus of the Sudan Armed Forces in managing revolution and democratisation efforts, today as well as in past transitions. Drawing on this expertise, it is important to underline that three decades of contentious energy politics among rival elites forms a crucial background to today’s conflict. The current conflict comes after a decade-long recession which has drastically lowered the living standards of Sudanese citizens as the state teetered on the brink of insolvency. Sudan’s Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces have been violently competing for control of the political economy’s remaining lucrative niches, such as key import-export channels. Both believe the survival of their respective institutions is essential to preventing the country from descending into total disintegration. In view of such contradictions and complexity, there are no easy solutions to Sudan’s multiple crises. The political, economic and humanitarian situation is likely to worsen further.
 SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Pastors in Kenya Under the Spotlight

2 mins ago
1 min read

2023 Goldman Environmental Prize Winner Reflects

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Director Revealing Somalia’s Untold Stories

5 mins ago
1 min read

Patrick Mujuzi is Turning Used Disposable Diapers into Something Useful

6 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Ruling Party Wants Out of the Rome Statute

2 days ago
1 min read

Fighting Disrupts Critical Laboratory in Khartoum

2 days ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Famous Pink Lake Is Losing its Lustre

2 days ago
1 min read

Are African States Able to Attract Foreign Investment?

2 days ago
1 min read

Sand Harvestings’ Dire Impact on Uganda’s Rivers and Aquatic Life

2 days ago
1 min read

Guinea’s Health Services Scramble to Diagnose Fishermen

2 days ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso’s Grisly Attack Leaves Officials Dazed

2 days ago
1 min read

Payday’s Do-over in Kigali

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Energy has Shaped Sudan’s Violent Political Economy

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Pastors in Kenya Under the Spotlight

2 mins ago
1 min read

2023 Goldman Environmental Prize Winner Reflects

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Director Revealing Somalia’s Untold Stories

5 mins ago

Share