iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How Egypt’s Ancient Capital is Being Threatened by Rising Sea Levels

10 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

In recent years, the rise has accelerated rapidly, endangering the economy, lives and the very future of the city. For VOA’s Hamada Elrasam and Heather Murdock put together a visual report from Alexandria to tell the story. Scientists predict much of Alexandria, Egypt, could be underwater by 2050.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Migrants Resecued Off the Coast of Tunisia

10 hours ago
1 min read

Children at the Heart of the Burkina Faso Insurgency

10 hours ago
1 min read

Tech Solutions to Help Ghana’s Small-scale Farmers

10 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Rural Areas are being Hit Hard by Covid

10 hours ago
1 min read

Sierra Leone’s Radio Teaching Programme Helps with Distance and Remote Learning

10 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Should Seize its Moment in Ethiopia

10 hours ago
1 min read

Can African States Stop the Crypto Wave?

10 hours ago
1 min read

Security Personnel Arrested for Attempt on Rajoelina’s Life

10 hours ago
1 min read

Stemming the Poaching Tide is a Major Challenge in South Africa

10 hours ago
1 min read

Nine African Urban Hotspots

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Biggest Hotel Players Take On Airbnb with a Homegrown Listing Marketplace

1 day ago
1 min read

Your August Travel Plans Must Include Kenya

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxi operations expected to resume in Western Cape

8 hours ago
1 min read

SA Set To Receive Another Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines

8 hours ago
1 min read

Cele, Zikalala To Give An Update On Situation In Phoenix

8 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 5 575 New COVID-19 Cases

8 hours ago