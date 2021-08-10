How Egypt’s Ancient Capital is Being Threatened by Rising Sea Levels

In recent years, the rise has accelerated rapidly, endangering the economy, lives and the very future of the city. For VOA’s Hamada Elrasam and Heather Murdock put together a visual report from Alexandria to tell the story. Scientists predict much of Alexandria, Egypt, could be underwater by 2050.
SOURCE: VOA
