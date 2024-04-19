How Difficult is it to Pivot as an African Startup?

Moulaye Tabouré grew up in Mali and moved to France where he worked for firms including PwC and Alstrom. In 2016 he launched what became ANKA.africa, initially as Afrikea, a fashion marketplace in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Over the last couple of years Anka has transitioned to a full-service software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for African entrepreneurs on the continent and in the global diaspora. To date his firm has raised just over $15 million from backers including World Bank’s private investment arm. He says he is “convinced the backbone of the biggest diaspora in the world is its culture which is Africa’s only unlimited and growing resource.”



SOURCE: SEMAFOR