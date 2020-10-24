How Davido’s ‘FEM’ Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem

As protests against police brutality rock Nigeria, an unlikely song has become the unofficial anthem of young protesters. Originally conceived as a musical escape from the trials of the pandemic and current social ills, Davido’s FEM has morphed into the soundtrack of the protests with youth blaring the tune and chanting its lyrics as they march. In one video, recorded at Alausa, outside the Lagos State Government House, youths break into an impromptu rendition of the song when the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tried addressing them; chants of “O boy you don dey talk too much” rent through the air, serving as proof of their dissatisfaction with his response to their demands—and the extortionist status quo.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses
Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta
Exploring the Cape Winelands
Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction
A Television Program Focusing on the African Diaspora of Latin America
West Africa Calling: Introducing the Amazing Menu at Akoko
South African Architecture Student Looks at How to Reimagine Dangerous Alleyways in a Johannesburg Suburb as Pedestrian Streets
Archaeologists Unearth ‘Huge Number’ of Sealed Egyptian Sarcophagi
The Next Wave of African Fashion Designers Taking Their Place on the Global Stage
Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa
Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption
The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children