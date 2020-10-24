How Davido’s ‘FEM’ Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem

Share with your network!

As protests against police brutality rock Nigeria, an unlikely song has become the unofficial anthem of young protesters. Originally conceived as a musical escape from the trials of the pandemic and current social ills, Davido’s FEM has morphed into the soundtrack of the protests with youth blaring the tune and chanting its lyrics as they march. In one video, recorded at Alausa, outside the Lagos State Government House, youths break into an impromptu rendition of the song when the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tried addressing them; chants of “O boy you don dey talk too much” rent through the air, serving as proof of their dissatisfaction with his response to their demands—and the extortionist status quo.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

