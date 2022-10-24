How Chef and Cookbook Author Zoe Adjonyoh is Changing the Narrative Around West African Cuisine

While she always had a passion for cooking, Zoe Adjonyoh’s initial experiments in selling West African cuisine were a simple means of making ends meet. In the process, however, she learned that there were many misconceptions about this type of cooking, and she had an opportunity to use her food as an ambassador that could change perceptions. Throughout the first two years of this burgeoning dining initiative, Adjonyoh faced countless stereotypes and misconceptions when it came to her ancestral roots and the cuisine borne from it. “For starters, many people thought that Ghanaian food would be unhealthy, greasy, and meat-heavy,” she recalls. “Others were surprised to learn that Africa was a continent rather than a country—not to mention that each geographical region, country, and even regions within each country employed different spices and ingredients to make their own unique dishes.”
SOURCE: WELL + GOOD
More Stories
This Inspiring Doc Has Ghana’s Youth Jumping to New Heights
Bamigboye, Nigeria’s Tour-de-Force Sculptor, Claims His Fame in the World
From Hot Tailors to Haunted Homes: Six of the Best African Films of 2022
How Staying in a Bush Camp Can Help the Future of Africa
This African Poolside Looks like Vivid Reanimations of Our Wildest Dreams
Which Part of Mauritius is Best to Stay In?
Zanzibar Island Named Africa’s Leading Beach Destination
London’s Finest, International Black-Owned Day Party is Coming to West Africa
An Immersive Exhibition Opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Afrobeat Legend Fela Kuti
The Horn of Africa’s Emerging Port Infrastructures and their Impact
The US Clarifies its Stance on Sanctions
Kenya is at High Risk of Debt Distress