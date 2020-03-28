How Architect Mariam Kamara is Masterminding a Sustainable Future for Niger

Share with your network!

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Nigerien architect, Mariam Kamara, but she wouldn’t have had it any other way. Thanks to the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative, she was paired with starchitect David Adjaye to focus on a passion project, a Niamey-based arts center. As daunting as it may have been to impress her mentor, her greatest trepidation came from winning the approval of the young students who would ultimately use the center.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!