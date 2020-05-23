Sat. May 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How Ancient African Societies Used Social Distancing to Manage Pandemics

36 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Archaeology lends tremendous insights into how the world encountered and dealt with historic events, including pandemics.  From burial and migration patterns, we can draw conclusions as to the practices that ancestors deployed to combat illness and protect their communities.  Africa, in particular, offers up a host of fascinating examples of how societies adapted to disease with social distancing being chief among them. Archaeologists’ findings at Mwenezi in southern Zimbabwe also show that it was a taboo to touch or interfere with remains of the dead, lest diseases be transmitted in this way. Archaeological work at early urban settlements in central and southern Ghana identified the impact of pandemics at places such Akrokrowa (AD950 – 1300) and Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa in the central district of Ghana. These settlements, like others in the Birim Valley of southern Ghana, were bounded by intricate systems of trenches and banks of earth.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

‘This Isn’t a Fad’: Three of Africa’s Biggest Stars on Making the Industry Come to Them

2 mins ago
1 min read

Why the African Art Market is Uniquely Positioned to Weather COVID-19

3 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: TSE is the Photographer Capturing Lagos’ New Aesthetic

6 mins ago
1 min read

Idris Elba to Host Africa Day Benefit Concert with Some of the Continent’s Biggest Stars

7 mins ago
1 min read

South African Firms Fuse Creative Skills and Digital Technologies to Drive Growth

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Startup Launches P2P Borderless Remittances Network

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Ancient African Societies Used Social Distancing to Manage Pandemics

36 seconds ago
1 min read

‘This Isn’t a Fad’: Three of Africa’s Biggest Stars on Making the Industry Come to Them

2 mins ago
1 min read

Why the African Art Market is Uniquely Positioned to Weather COVID-19

3 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: TSE is the Photographer Capturing Lagos’ New Aesthetic

6 mins ago