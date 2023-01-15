iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

How an Underwater Film Inspired a Marine Protected Area Off Kenya’s Coast

52 mins ago 1 min read

People often take things for granted until some sort of event prompts them to realize how fortunate they are. For Kenyans, many view their immense, sparkling coastline as a simple fact of life without giving much thought to protecting this treasure. Thanks to the efforts of filmmaker Jahawi Bertolli, however, a newfound appreciation is developing, and action is being taken. So far, his work has focused mainly on the Lamu Archipelago along Kenya’s northern coast, where his wife Elke Bertolli, also a photographer and filmmaker, grew up. Lamu is a hidden gem, he says, and filming has led to new discoveries. In 2020, Bertolli made a short film about Lamu’s sea life and the conservation traditions of the local fishers. He called it “Bahari Yetu” – “Our Ocean” in Swahili – and began showing it the local community. The screenings were a gamechanger, he says: “When you bring back that imagery, all of a sudden people are like, ‘Oh my God. Wow, this is ours … this is our heritage, these are our reefs, this is what’s happening underwater in our ocean.’”

CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

These New African Safari Lodges are Ditching Khaki and Cliché for Stylish Interiors

50 mins ago
1 min read

Blossoming Creativity

53 mins ago
1 min read

African Filmmakers to Watch in 2023

55 mins ago
1 min read

Building Community Through African Food Storytelling with Dennis Molewa and AirBNB

57 mins ago
1 min read

The Most Powerful African Passports

1 hour ago
1 min read

Travelling Home from Morocco by Train, Boat and Bus

1 hour ago
1 min read

South Africa has Something for Every Kind of Traveler

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Perfect Start to a Namibian Trip

1 hour ago
1 min read

Afrochella Will Come Back Under a New Name 

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Wireless Carriers are Increasingly Caught Up in Tax Disputes on the Continent

2 days ago
1 min read

There is Now a Significant Risk that Ethiopia Will Default on its Sovereign Debt

2 days ago
1 min read

Zambian President has Shown Interest in Importing Angolan Refined Oil

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Classy Arsenal Outgun Spurs To Extend Lead At The Top

21 seconds ago
2 min read

Chelsea Sign Ukrainian Winger Mudryk From Shakhtar Donetsk

4 mins ago
2 min read

Chelsea Earn Scrappy Win Over Palace To Ease Pressure

18 mins ago
2 min read

Isak Earns Newcastle Last-Gasp Win Over Fulham

25 mins ago

Share