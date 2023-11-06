How Africa’s Youth Boom Will Change the World                          

Youth is power, and Africa is about to be teeming with them. Contrary to Western societies that are confronting aging populations and lower birthrates, Africa is experiencing a baby boom that is expected to double its population to 2.5 billion over the next 25 years. It pulses in the packed stadiums of London or New York, where African musicians are storming the world of pop, and in the heaving megachurches of West Africa, where the future of Christianity is being shaped. Scriptwriters and animators are shaking off the clichéd image of a continent defined by famine and conflict to tell new stories — frothy reality shows, gritty gangster tales and even children’s cartoons, made in Africa by Africans, that have aired on streaming services like Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

THE NEW YORK TIMES