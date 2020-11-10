How Africa’s Learners Managed Schooling during Lockdowns

Campaign for Female Education (Camfed), the international nonprofit’s mission is to eradicate poverty in Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women. Through financial and motivational support, Camfed helps girls transition from primary to secondary schools across 6,853 government partner schools in Ghana, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The nonprofit helped ensure learning continued during the pandemic in some of these countries through innovative remote learning methods like radio and television programs, offline data sharing apps and WhatsApp. It worked with a core team of young women who have access to the internet, who downloaded and shared available educational content with the learners through offline data sharing apps. In Zambia and Tanzania, Camfed reaches nearly 80,000 students through radio programs. Frontline workers are sometimes invited on to talk about the virus, with the broadcast broken down into local dialects so everyone gets a clear understanding.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Cameroon’s Stand Up Scene Grows
Rwandan Startup Makes Being a Woman Easier
More African States Sign Up for Covid-19 Vaccine
Zimbabwean Deminers Praised for Job Well Done
Meme Culture Thrives in the DRC despite Internet Shutdowns
Mogadishu Braces itself for A Small Enemy
Documenting the #EndSars Protests
Libya’s Social Media Filled with Condolences after Haftar Critic Killed
AU Watches Helplessly as Ethiopia Goes into War
A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea
One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency
Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat