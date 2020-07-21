Tue. Jul 21st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How Africa’s Growing Scientific Community Responded to the Pandemic

10 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The African Research Coalition for Health (ARCH) is an umbrella network of 11 African-led consortia largely funded by the DELTAS-Scheme of the African Academy of Science. It covers 54 African research institutions and universities across 17 Sub-Saharan countries. The coalition aims to build high-quality research capacity across the continent. Many ARCH partner institutions were among the first COVID-19 testing and diagnostics training nodes in their respective countries. Beyond testing, the institutions have also deployed their surveillance systems. And they’ve used their expertise in epidemiology, modelling and pathogen sequencing to help. A significant proportion of this expertise was developed under the ARCH framework. Many ARCH-trained researchers are currently launching immunology and pathogenesis studies to inform COVID-19 drug and vaccine development. By the end of 2021, ARCH will have supported training for more than 1000 high-quality PhD and postdoctoral researchers. The numbers will be similar for Master’s training and graduate research internships, across most spheres of health research.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Packed Dock as Sudan’s Old Guard Faces the Music

4 mins ago
1 min read

Meeting the Changing Needs of African Women

23 hours ago
1 min read

Will Nigeria’s Unique Amnesty Work?

23 hours ago
1 min read

Cocoa Slump Affects African Farmers’ Payday

23 hours ago
1 min read

South African Telecos Look to China to Expand their Services

23 hours ago
1 min read

A Debate on the Funding Gap in Africa

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Packed Dock as Sudan’s Old Guard Faces the Music

4 mins ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Growing Scientific Community Responded to the Pandemic

10 mins ago
4 min read

SA Celebrity Chef Brings A World Of Flavour To The Kruger National Park

45 mins ago
2 min read

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Cautious On 2020 Roll-Out

51 mins ago