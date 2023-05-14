iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation 

2 days ago 1 min read

King Charles’ coronation, likely the biggest royal affair of the century, attracted nobles from across the globe, featuring some notably stylish ones from Africa. Whether donning more traditionally African attire or the latest styles, African royalty was in the house and represented beautifully. His Majesty King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho, he wore a suit, but she was the star in a long flared blue gown with beautiful prints on it. The Princess of Morocco looked gorgeous in a white and soft pink sari, it was regal, simple and beautiful.    

PULSE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

2 days ago
1 min read

A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding                                             

2 days ago
1 min read

3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival                  

2 days ago
1 min read

An Award to Prompt more Film Lovers to Discover Africa’s Classic Movies

2 days ago
1 min read

West African Self-portraiter Awarded as One of the Most Prestigious in the Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

Fantastic Fast Food, West African Style, in Brooklyn

2 days ago
1 min read

Meet the Man Running the Length of Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Unique AirBnBs

2 days ago
1 min read

The Seychelles Offers an Escape from Winter Blues 

2 days ago
1 min read

Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank

2 days ago
1 min read

The African Union has Chosen “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” as its Theme for 2023

2 days ago
1 min read

A Curious Tale is Unfolding in Nigeria’s Fintech Scene

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

2 days ago
1 min read

A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding                                             

2 days ago
1 min read

3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival                  

2 days ago
1 min read

How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation 

2 days ago

Share