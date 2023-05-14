How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation 

King Charles’ coronation, likely the biggest royal affair of the century, attracted nobles from across the globe, featuring some notably stylish ones from Africa. Whether donning more traditionally African attire or the latest styles, African royalty was in the house and represented beautifully. His Majesty King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho, he wore a suit, but she was the star in a long flared blue gown with beautiful prints on it. The Princess of Morocco looked gorgeous in a white and soft pink sari, it was regal, simple and beautiful.

