How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation 

King Charles’ coronation, likely the biggest royal affair of the century, attracted nobles from across the globe, featuring some notably stylish ones from Africa. Whether donning more traditionally African attire or the latest styles, African royalty was in the house and represented beautifully. His Majesty King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho, he wore a suit, but she was the star in a long flared blue gown with beautiful prints on it. The Princess of Morocco looked gorgeous in a white and soft pink sari, it was regal, simple and beautiful.
More Stories
The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair
A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding
3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival
An Award to Prompt more Film Lovers to Discover Africa’s Classic Movies
West African Self-portraiter Awarded as One of the Most Prestigious in the Industry
Fantastic Fast Food, West African Style, in Brooklyn
Meet the Man Running the Length of Africa
Africa’s Most Unique AirBnBs
The Seychelles Offers an Escape from Winter Blues
Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank
The African Union has Chosen “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” as its Theme for 2023
A Curious Tale is Unfolding in Nigeria’s Fintech Scene