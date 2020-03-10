How Africa has Handled the Corona Virus

Share with your network!

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported recording its index case of coronavirus. The patient is a Belgian national who was under quarantine in the capital Kinshasa upon entry through the airport. Authorities say he has since been isolated. DRC is currently quarantining passengers entering from China, Italy, France and Belgium – countries known to have a high number of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile an 89-year-old woman who entered Morocco from Italy has died, authorities confirmed. Despite being the north African country’s first COVID-19 death, it is the second in Africa after Egypt – Africa’s most impacted country – recorded the first virus-related death last week. West Africa is the is second most impacted region with single-digit cases reported in Nigeria, Senegal and Togo. Cameroon is the only country in Central Africa with two cases whiles in southern Africa only South Africa has seven cases. North Africa is the most impacted region with only Libya having escaped infection so far. Egypt has 55 cases whiles Algeria has 20, Tunisia, Morocco have 5 and 2 cases respectively.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!