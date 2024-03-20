How a WhatsApp Group Helped Save more than 50 Malawian Women Trafficked to Oman

Georgina, who like all the trafficked women interviewed by the BBC opted to only use her first name, believed she had been recruited to work as a driver in Dubai. She had owned a small business in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital, and was managing when approached by an agent saying she could earn more money in the Middle East. It is estimated there are around two million female domestic workers in the Gulf Arab states. In a survey of 400 women in Oman by migrant charity Do Bold, published by the 2023 US State Department Trafficking in Persons Report, almost all were found to be victims of human trafficking. Nearly a third said they were sexually abused, while half reported physical abuse and discrimination. After several weeks, Georgina became desperate and in a post on Facebook she begged for someone to help her.

SOURCE: BBC