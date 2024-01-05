How a School Project Changed the Lives of a Rwandan Village

In the next four years, British entrepreneur Mansoor Hamayun expects to connect 36 million people to an electricity source, many for the first time. It is an ambition that would see his clean energy company, Bboxx, expand its reach tenfold across sub-Saharan Africa. The London-headquartered company has grown from an idealistic startup with hopes of transforming the lives of African households to a company offering pay-as-you-go solar power, batteries, smartphones and electric motorbikes to about 3.6 million people across Africa in little more than a decade. Hamayun’s story began about 15 years ago with 60 households in Rwanda. Over the course of a summer, while studying at Imperial College London, he set up a charity that provided six villages with solar electricity for the first time. The project continues to generate power to this day.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN