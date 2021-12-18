How a Moroccan Car Club Pushed Tesla to Invest

Moroccan web developer Khalil Amar was already fixated with the technological prowess of Tesla cars before he imported a Tesla Model 3 from Holland to his home in Casablanca in 2017. Putting the car through its paces over the next four years, Amar would drive 60,000 miles. Amar founded Tesla Club Morocco four years ago and has been petitioning Tesla’s co-founder and CEO Elon Musk on social media for Tesla Supercharger infrastructure to be installed in the country, yet until recently Musk and his company had been tight-lipped over Tesla’s strategy for Africa. In October, Tesla made its first move on the continent when the first Supercharger stations were spotted near the main highway at Tangier Al Houara Hilton Resort, and at the Onomo Hotel in Casablanca, where four 150 kW Supercharging stations were installed at each location. The establishment of official Tesla charge points in Morocco has now slashed previous charging times. Most Tesla Superchargers can now recharge up to 200 miles of range in just 15 mins, and by establishing networks in the economic centres of Casablanca and Tangier, the car manufacturing giant looks set to attract further Moroccan customers, as well as encourage tourists to drive their Teslas from Europe to Morocco.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS
More Stories
SRD Grants Can Be Collected For Free At Pick n Pay And Boxer On Public Holidays This December
FEDHASA Welcomes Government’s Announcement Maintaining Level 1
Key Lessons Tourism Learnt In 2021 And How To Translate Them To Recovery In 2022
COVID-19 Lockdown Survey: Insights Into What South Africans Think, Feel And Worry About Most As 2021 Draws To A Close
Inyathelo – Tips For Donating Wisely This Holiday Season
Hospitality Sector Reiterates Plea To Keep Domestic Tourism Alive
Environmentalists Double-Up On Efforts To Oppose Upcoming And Further Seismic Testing In SA’s Oceans
Mondelēz International And MANCOSA Partner To Spread Goodness Across South Africa
Watch Free Short Film To Raise Much-Needed Funds And Awareness For GBV Shelters
RCS Gugs Race To Unite All South Africans Against The Scourge Of Gender-Based Violence On 16 December, Reconciliation Day
Light & Art” Took Centre Stage At STADIO’s Annual Fashion Show Extravaganza
Thousands Of Children In KZN Affected By July Unrest, Ongoing Pandemic, Benefit From Zero2Five’s Large Scale Relief Programme