How a Messaging App Takes a Jab at Nollywood 

Telegram is a versatile cloud-based messaging app with over 800 million active users, known for its emphasis on speed, security, and feature-richness. In the last few years, a new set of users have increasingly started using the app to share and download pirated copies of films, TV series, and games, rather than purchase them authentically. Another factor that attracts people to Telegram piracy in Nigeria is the high inflation rate and the high cost of living. As of 2022, Nigeria is Telegram’s largest market in Africa, with approximately 54 per cent of the continent’s users coming from the country in the third quarter of 2022. The ease of dissemination of pirated content via the messaging platform fuels the rising loss to the content industry.

