How a Grandmother from Nigeria Ended up in Beyoncé’s New Visual Album

48 mins ago 1 min read

The path to stardom can take unusual twists, but it was apparently destiny for Nigerian grandmother, Mojisola Odegbami.  In the US for a doctor’s visit, she was staying with family and helping with child care.  Thanks to proximity and the wise urgings of a relative, this grandma landed herself a role as a regal matriarch in the video. Odegbami appeared in “Bigger” taking on the role of an African queen, and in “Mood 4 Eva” where she was dressed in African attire, including a gele, a traditional head wrap commonly worn in West and Southern Africa. 

SOURCE: CNN

