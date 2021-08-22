iAfrica

How a Film is Fighting the Erasure of South African Activist Dulcie September

8 seconds ago 1 min read

She was a prominent anti-apartheid activist, who ultimately lost her life to the cause, but her name has gone largely unremembered. A new documentary, Murder in Paris, aims to surface awareness about the important work of Dulcie September and to shine a light on her brutal assassination. The fast-paced documentary reveals the ongoing attempts by her family and a journalist to find justice, revisiting and interrogating the cold case. Most recently it shared the Best South African Documentary Award at the Durban International Film Festival. Director Enver Michael Samuel also won the festival’s Human Rights Award. The panel discussion with Samuel and the film’s impact producer Miki Redelinghuys covered the film’s impact goals and some of the tough distribution decisions they’ve had to make to reach the right audiences to try and bring about awareness and change.

