Sun. Mar 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Hout Bay Community Prays For 10 Missing At Sea

EWN

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The community of Hout Bay is reeling from a string of tragedies that unfolded at sea this week.

Six fishermen have been missing since Thursday when a rubber duck with thirteen men on board capsized near Oudekraal.

Two men managed to swim ashore, two others are recovering in hospital and one body has been recovered.

Rascoe Jacobs is a relative of one of the missing men. He said all the community can do now is pray.

“We’re a very close-knit community so everyone kind of knows each other and the community is praying.”

The National Sea Rescue Institute is continuing with their search for the missing men this morning.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

We Have Failed This Child – Cele

6 mins ago
1 min read

Mkhize To Shed Light On How South Africans In Wuhan Will Be Repatriated

11 mins ago
1 min read

SAPS Probe Case Of Culpable Homicide

13 mins ago
9 min read

Legal Trilogy: How Three Women Changed the Face of Matrimonial Property Rights for Black Women in South Africa

11 hours ago
1 min read

Racist Catzavelos Has Learned His Lesson – Lawyer

23 hours ago
1 min read

Joburg Residents Urged To Avoid Low-Lying Areas

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

We Have Failed This Child – Cele

6 mins ago
1 min read

Hout Bay Community Prays For 10 Missing At Sea

9 mins ago
1 min read

Mkhize To Shed Light On How South Africans In Wuhan Will Be Repatriated

11 mins ago
1 min read

SAPS Probe Case Of Culpable Homicide

13 mins ago