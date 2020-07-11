Sat. Jul 11th, 2020

Hotels in Africa Remain Resilient Despite Unprecedented Challenges

8 mins ago 1 min read

Of the 21 hotels total projects expected to open doors in 2020, East Africa (40 percent of total supply), will see 1 134 rooms come on board, with the top cities being Antananarivo (22 percent), Dar es Salaam (20 percent) and Addis Ababa (20 percent). West Africa (47 percent of total supply) sees 719 rooms planned to enter in 2020 across major cities including Accra (28 percent), Bamako (28 percent) and Cape Verde (24 percent). Southern Africa (23 percent of total development pipeline) sees 963 rooms planned to enter in 2020, with South Africa – Johannesburg (71 percent) and Durban (21 percent) – seeing the predominance of activity, followed by Zambia.

SOURCE: IOL

