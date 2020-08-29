iAfrica

Hotels in Africa Make it to the Influencers’ List of Secret Hotels around the World

My secret hotel is the Maia Luxury Resort & Spa, located on Mahé Island in the Seychelles. Maia offers an unparalleled level of restorative luxury that you didn’t know you deserved until you have seen, explored, and done nothing on its white sand beaches all day. It’s an ultimate escape from reality where activities abound—but doing nothing is also the perfect activity. The food is divine, and each large private villa comes with its own butler who will not only assist in your every request, but will also make meals in your villa if you like. The beach in front of the resort is gorgeous and has great snorkeling.” —Cherri Briggs, Founder, Explore Inc.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

