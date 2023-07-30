Hot Off the Press                                   

A member of Design Indaba’s Emerging Creatives Class of 2023, Otsile Moumakoe is a digital artist, who creates collages and manipulated photos as social commentary. By incorporating the likenesses of prominent cultural or political figures into unusual settings, he aims to celebrate and sometimes satirize aspects of pop culture. An amalgamation of all his interests, the topics he covers on the platform range from movies and fashion to art and music, both local and global. Over the years, Moumakoe has branched out through collaboration into other disciplines, such as graphic design, fashion design and content creation.

DESIGN INDABA