Hosts Ivory Coast Squeezed into the Last 16 of the Afcon on the Day it Fired its Coach

Morocco’s 1-0 win over Zambia in Group F on Wednesday ensured Ivory Coast finished as the fourth-best third-place team, thus just qualifying for the knockout stage. Zambia’s defeat left the Copper Bullets with two points after three games, one fewer than Ivory Coast, which failed to secure its own progress when it was beaten 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea in its final group game on Monday. Morocco’s win set off unbridled celebrations in Abidjan, the largest city in Ivory Coast, where there were fireworks, supporters cheering in the streets and fans driving around honking their car horns. The Alassane Ouattara bridge linking the districts of Plateau and Cocody was illuminated in red and green, the colors of the Moroccan flag.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS