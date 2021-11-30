iAfrica

Hospitals Seeing More Young People Being Admitted In Gauteng

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

Gauteng is seeing a lot more young people being hospitalised with Covid-19.

The province is currently leading the country’s coronavirus infections.

“We see that the contribution, the fraction of people over 60 that get hospitalised is significantly lower and now most of the people that are hospitalised are younger than 40,” said Professor Bruce Mellado from the Gauteng Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

South Africa currently has 2,273 COVID-19 cases.

