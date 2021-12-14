iAfrica

Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves

Coronavirus patients receive oxygen in the Intensive Care Unit of a Hospital in Machakos, Kenya, August 20, 2021.

4 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa has recorded another 13,992 positive COVID-19 cases but hospitals said they were still not seeing a high number of admissions like in previous waves.

Officials, however, warned it may still be too early to tell if this trend will continue over the next few weeks.

Western Cape Health officials were closely monitoring the data and assured the public they would be kept up to speed with any developments.

Premier Alan Winde said the difference with this wave is that there is a vaccine available to use as a weapon in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The Western Cape has adopted a six-point action plan to ensure it can respond to the fourth wave – through which government aims to ensure ongoing surveillance, particularly with hospitalisations – and to maintain its mass vaccination campaign among others.

