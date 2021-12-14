Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves

South Africa has recorded another 13,992 positive COVID-19 cases but hospitals said they were still not seeing a high number of admissions like in previous waves.
Officials, however, warned it may still be too early to tell if this trend will continue over the next few weeks.
Western Cape Health officials were closely monitoring the data and assured the public they would be kept up to speed with any developments.
Premier Alan Winde said the difference with this wave is that there is a vaccine available to use as a weapon in the fight against the Coronavirus.
The Western Cape has adopted a six-point action plan to ensure it can respond to the fourth wave – through which government aims to ensure ongoing surveillance, particularly with hospitalisations – and to maintain its mass vaccination campaign among others.
More Stories
Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet
Initial Basic Income Should Be Limited To Current COVID Grant Recipients – Panel
NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission
Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19
Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas
NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Membership Quality Declining – Mbeki
NICD Reports 19 018 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
My Stay In Russia Was Purely For Medical Reasons – Mabuza
SA Deserves To Capitalise On Its Natural Resources – Mantashe