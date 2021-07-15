iAfrica

Hospitals Not Spared From Violence

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

5 hours ago 1 min read

Healthcare services have not been spared from the looting and violence currently gripping the country.

Ambulances have been torched, scores of medical supplies stolen and some healthcare workers unable to get to work around KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

At the same time, government has called for an end to the disruption of medical services as many lives are at risk.

One doctor says some healthcare workers have been unable to reach their patients.

Dr Monica Vaithilingum, a pediatric clinical haematologist said: “The reality of what’s been happening for the last 72 hours has made us take stock of what has been happening.

“As much as hospitals are doing their utmost to ensure that supplies are getting through and oxygen supply is available, patients are going to be at the short end of the stick.

“Patients can’t get to us. Patients are afraid to come out of their homes. We’ve had to postpone surgeries and scans.”

