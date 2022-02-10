iAfrica

Hospitality Sector Calls For End To National State Of Disaster

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

14 mins ago 1 min read

The hospitality sector has added its voice to calls for the president to end the state of disaster when he addresses the nation on Thursday.

Business lobby groups are at odds with government officials and some health experts who say lifting all restrictions would be premature. 

The national state of disaster, allows government to impose a raft of measures to curb the spread of COVID19.

Despite putting in place stringent health and hygiene protocols the hospitality sector remains hard-pressed by restrictions.

