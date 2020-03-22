Mar 22, 2020

Hospitality Industry Tycoon Sol Kerzner Dies

Mar 22, 2020 1 min read

EWN

The family of the internationally renowned hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner said he has left an indelible mark in the hospitality industry globally.

The Southern Sun Hotel Group and Sun International founder died of cancer at his Leeukoppie estate in Cape Town on Saturday.

He was 84-years-old.

Kerzner’s passion for the hospitality industry began in 1962 when he bought a small establishment in Durban.

He later founded Kerzner International, Southern Sun Hotel Group as well as Sun International.

He arranged the VIP function during President Nelson Mandela’s inauguration in 1994.

Family spokesperson Ian Douglas said he will be remembered for the role he played in the business fraternity.
“Kerzner was a legend and his impact on the hospitality industry can’t be understated.”

He is survived by his children Andrea, Beverly, Brandon, and 10 grandchildren.

Kerzner’s family said he will be buried at a small, private funeral attended by only his immediate family.

