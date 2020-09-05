iAfrica

Horseback Riding in the Okavango Delta

2020-09-05

A handful of outfitters run trips in wildlife-dense areas of eastern and Southern Africa, but because of the necessary riding experience, the activity is relatively niche. Unlike most rivers, the Okavango, flowing south from the highlands of Angola, doesn't end in the ocean but bleeds out across a vast area of inland swamps and seasonal floodplains before eventually vanishing into the Kalahari Desert. The annual arrival of life-giving water and the resultant greening of the landscape and gathering of animals carries a poetic sense of renewal.
 

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

