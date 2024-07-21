Horschel Tames Brutal Troon To Eye First Major Title

Billy Horschel’s record at the British Open is not a flattering one for a player of his stature but he moved into prime position to change that with a stellar display in Saturday’s third round.

Five shots off the pace overnight, the American world number 62 fired a gutsy two-under 69 in rainswept conditions at Royal Troon to end up with a one-stroke lead at four under par.

It was an impressive performance by a player who has missed six cuts in nine British Opens – including the 2016 tournament at Royal Troon where he opened with a 67 before slumping to an 85 in howling rain and wind.

“It was a pretty good round,” said the 37-year-old Horschel, an eight-times winner on the PGA Tour. “This one’s by far my best round in really tough conditions in an Open Championship.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in this position. I’ve been in the lead many times going into a final round. Obviously, this is a major. I know what it means to my legacy in the game of golf and what I want to do and accomplish.”

As heavy rain swept in from the Irish Sea, Horschel reeled off four birdies to reach the turn in four-under 32 – in a tie at the top with Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

He bogeyed the par-four 11th but, as the winds strengthened, parred the next six holes before dropping another shot at the last.

“When we got to 13, the wind really picked up,” said Horschel, who wore his cap turned around to prevent water from running off the brim into his eyes.

“We played five par-fives on the back side, and that’s not even including No. 16. It was a tough one out there today. I just knew going into the back side that it was going to be a grind no matter what.”

Horschel held the clubhouse lead at that point but England’s Dan Brown was one ahead of the field as he teed off on 18 before running up a double-bogey to hand the American a one-stroke advantage.

“I’ve learned a lot about the game of golf playing 15 years professionally,” Horschel said of his quest to win a first major title.

“I’ve learned how to handle my emotions. I’ve learned how to embrace a lot of things… I’m never afraid to fail.

“If it’s my time tomorrow, I’m going to be ecstatic. If it’s not, then we’ll get on the horse again, and we’ll work hard to get back in that position again.”

Horschel’s best British Open finish was a tie for 21st at St Andrews in 2022. He looks set to improve that record on Sunday.

