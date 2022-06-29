iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Hopes To Get Back To Stage 2 Soon – Gordhan

EWN

6 mins ago 1 min read

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, says he is hoping South Africa will get back to Stage 2 power cuts in the next day or two.

The minister says the sooner unions work together with embattled power utility Eskom, the sooner things will get back to normal.

He was briefing the public on how far Eskom is in resolving the country’s electricity crisis.

“There is no doubt that [the] government is keen and understands the urgency of ensuring that the country does have energy security as soon as possible,” the minister said. 

“Eskom community will collaborate with all stakeholders in order to avoid Level 6 [Wednesday]. CEO will keep you posted on progress and hopes of getting back to Stage 2 load-shedding and get the operations of Eskom commenced again.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi

10 seconds ago
2 min read

SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases

33 mins ago
1 min read

SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA

24 hours ago
1 min read

Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown

24 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Urged To Drop A Work Visa Requirement For Zimbabweans

2 days ago
1 min read

4 More In A Critical Condition From Tavern Tragedy

2 days ago
1 min read

Panyaza Lesufi Elected Gauteng ANC Chair

2 days ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Blackouts To Continue Until Wednesday – Eskom

2 days ago
2 min read

At Least 22 Young People Die In Tavern

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Hopes To Get Back To Stage 2 Soon – Gordhan

6 mins ago
2 min read

SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases

33 mins ago
3 min read

Five Ways To Help This Winter That Won’t Cost A Fortune

18 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer