Hopes To Get Back To Stage 2 Soon – Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, says he is hoping South Africa will get back to Stage 2 power cuts in the next day or two.
The minister says the sooner unions work together with embattled power utility Eskom, the sooner things will get back to normal.
He was briefing the public on how far Eskom is in resolving the country’s electricity crisis.
“There is no doubt that [the] government is keen and understands the urgency of ensuring that the country does have energy security as soon as possible,” the minister said.
“Eskom community will collaborate with all stakeholders in order to avoid Level 6 [Wednesday]. CEO will keep you posted on progress and hopes of getting back to Stage 2 load-shedding and get the operations of Eskom commenced again.”
