Hopes Of Finding Loved Ones After KZN Floods Fade

Some families in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, are still searching for loved ones three weeks after the disastrous floods in KwaZulu-Natal Natal.
This as 17 people including, a 7-month-old baby, are still missing and feared dead.
They were swept away by a mudslide after trying to flee to safety.
Eleven of the victims are from the Hlophe and Mthembu families, who are neighbours.
The families say hopes of finding them are fading as search-and-rescue operations have stalled.
